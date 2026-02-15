Your long-distance train journey should get cleaner now

The Railway Ministry has introduced a new reform to improve cleanliness in long-distance trains. The plan involves hiring tech-enabled professional teams who will clean all coaches, including general class, as and when required. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move aims at establishing clear responsibility and accountability for service providers while engaging proactive teams that exceed customer expectations.

Cleaning reform New reform to see cleaning throughout the journey Under the current Clean Train Station scheme, the trains are cleaned at designated stations along their routes. However, the new reform will see cleaning throughout the journey at hourly intervals or as required by trained staff onboard. Vaishnaw said the monitoring, feedback and performance management will be done in real-time using technology.

Service details Trained staff will carry out cleaning tasks The new cleaning services will include cleaning of coaches, toilets and basins, garbage collection, minor repairs, coordinating water refilling and checking safety equipment status. Trained supervisors and service staff will carry out these tasks. "Frequency of cleaning will be regulated based on peak and non-peak hours," Vaishnaw said adding that war rooms will be created to monitor the process with technology assistance.

Advertisement