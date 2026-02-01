How Sitharaman's budget can boost job opportunities
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2026 budget is all about creating more jobs and helping young people get the right skills.
The government plans to roll out new training programs in smaller cities for industries like textiles, tourism, and small-scale enterprises.
There's also a high-level committee set to explore how AI will change job opportunities, plus updates to school curricula so students are better prepared for what's next.
More options for job seekers
If you're thinking about your career or just starting out, this budget could open up new paths—from tech and hospitality to manufacturing.
Tax breaks are coming in to attract foreign cloud companies and experts, which means more job options in cities big and small.
Plus, with major investments in tourism (think: upskilling guides and building a National Institute of Hospitality), there's a real focus on future-proofing careers across different sectors—so you'll have more choices as India's economy grows.