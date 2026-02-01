How Sitharaman's budget can boost job opportunities

More options for job seekers

If you're thinking about your career or just starting out, this budget could open up new paths—from tech and hospitality to manufacturing.

Tax breaks are coming in to attract foreign cloud companies and experts, which means more job options in cities big and small.

Plus, with major investments in tourism (think: upskilling guides and building a National Institute of Hospitality), there's a real focus on future-proofing careers across different sectors—so you'll have more choices as India's economy grows.