How to apply for a duplicate death certificate without hassle
What's the story
Applying for a duplicate Indian death certificate can be a daunting task, but knowing the process can make it easier. A death certificate is an important document that establishes the passing of an individual and is required for various legal and financial purposes. Here are some practical steps to help you navigate the application process smoothly.
Document checklist
Understand required documents
To apply for a duplicate death certificate, you need to have certain documents in place.
These include an already issued death certificate, if available, an identity proof of the applicant, like Aadhaar card or passport, address proof, and an affidavit stating the reason for duplication.
Having these documents handy will make your application process easier.
Authority contact
Approach the right authority
In India, the responsibility of issuing death certificates lies with local municipal bodies or sub-divisional magistrates.
It is important to get in touch with the right authority in your area.
You can either visit their office personally or check their official website for more information on how to apply online.
Form details
Fill out application form accurately
The application form for a duplicate death certificate will ask for details like the name of the deceased, date and place of death, and details of the applicant.
Make sure all details are filled out correctly to avoid delays or rejections.
Double-checking your entries before submission can save you from common mistakes.
Fee payment
Pay necessary fees
There is a nominal fee to apply for a duplicate death certificate in India. The fee may vary depending on the state or municipality.
It is usually between ₹10 and ₹100. Make sure to check the exact amount with the local authorities, and pay it through the accepted modes, be it cash or online payment gateways.
Application follow-up
Track your application status
After submitting your application, keep track of its status by getting in touch with local authorities or checking online portals, if any.
Processing times may vary from a few days to weeks, depending on workload and verification processes.
Regular follow-ups ensure timely updates on your request's progress.