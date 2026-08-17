Have more than one PAN? Here's how to fix it
What's the story
In India, having multiple Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) can lead to confusion and legal issues. Hence, it's important to consolidate them into a single account. The process is simple and can be done online, saving time and effort. Here's a guide to help you consolidate your PAN cards seamlessly, without any hassle. Follow these steps to ensure your financial records are accurate and up-to-date.
Tip 1
Gather necessary documents
Before starting the consolidation process, make sure you have all the required documents handy.
These usually include your Aadhaar card, old PAN cards, and any other identification documents required by the Income Tax Department.
Having these documents ready will make the online application process smoother and quicker.
Tip 2
Ways to surrender your PAN card
You can surrender your PAN card offline by filling out the 'Changes or Correction in PAN' form. Mention the PAN number you want to surrender and submit the form at the nearest PAN center. Keep a copy of the acknowledgement for future reference.
Fill out and submit the 'Changes or Correction in existing PAN data/Reprint of PAN card' application on the Protean website.
Tip 3
Fill out the application form
In the PAN card correction form, go to the contact details section. Select the checkbox in the left margin and mention the additional PANs you want to surrender or cancel.
Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form. An acknowledgement slip will be generated after successful payment.
Be careful while filling out this form to avoid any errors that could delay or complicate the process.
Tip 4
Track your application status
After submitting your application and documents, keep an eye on its status through the same official website portal.
You will receive updates regarding your application via email or SMS.
Tracking ensures that you are aware of any further requirements or approvals needed from your end during the consolidation process.