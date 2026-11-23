Wrong details on PAN card? Here's how to correct them
What's the story
The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an important document for financial transactions in India. However, errors in the details can lead to problems. Fortunately, rectifying these errors is a simple process if you follow the right steps. This article gives you a step-by-step guide to correcting details on your PAN card, making sure you don't face any problems in your financial dealings.
Tip 1
Gather necessary documents
Before starting the correction process, make sure you have all the necessary documents handy.
These include proof of identity, address proof, and date of birth proof.
Make sure these documents have the correct details that you want to update on your PAN card.
Having these documents ready will make the application process easier and faster.
Tip 2
Access the online correction form
To start correcting details on your PAN card, visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India.
There, you will find an option for online services. Click on it, and select PAN card services.
From the available options, choose Correction/Change in PAN data. This will take you to the form required for making corrections.
Tip 3
Fill out the correction form accurately
Fill out the correction form with accurate details as per your documents. Double-check every entry to avoid further errors.
You can choose to update specific fields, such as name, address, or date of birth.
After filling out all the required fields accurately, submit the form electronically through the website.
Tip 4
Pay required fees online
After submitting your correction form, you will be required to pay a nominal fee online through various payment modes, such as credit or debit cards and net banking.
The fee is usually around ₹100 but may differ based on location and other factors.
Once the payment is successful, you will receive an acknowledgment number.
Tip 5
Track application status online
After submitting your application and paying the fees, you can track its status online through the same official website.
Use the acknowledgment number received after submission for tracking purposes.
This way, you will be updated about any further requirements or when your corrected PAN card will be dispatched.