How to get a duplicate Aadhaar card easily

Reissuing a duplicate Aadhaar card can be a hassle-free process if you know the right steps to follow. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easier for citizens to obtain a duplicate card in case of loss or damage. Here's a guide with practical tips to help you navigate the process smoothly, ensuring that your personal identification remains updated and accessible.

Tip 1 Understanding the UIDAI portal The UIDAI portal is the key to reissuing your Aadhaar card. Make sure you have your registered mobile number handy, as it will be needed for verification. Visit the official UIDAI website and click on the Get Aadhaar section. From there, choose the Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID option. Follow the instructions carefully to retrieve your details.

Tip 2 Required documents for reissuance To reissue a duplicate Aadhaar card, you need to have certain documents in place. These include a valid ID proof and address proof. The documents should be valid and not expired. Commonly accepted documents include a passport, a voter ID, and a driver's license. Make sure that all the details on these documents match the ones on your original Aadhaar card to avoid any discrepancies.

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Tip 3 Online application process simplified The online application process for reissuing an Aadhaar card has been simplified for user convenience. Log in to the UIDAI portal with your credentials and select Download Aadhaar. You will be prompted to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or Enrollment ID. After entering the captcha code for verification, you can download an e-Aadhaar PDF using an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

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