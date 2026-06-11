To renew your driving license in India, you will need some essential documents

How to renew your driving license in India

By Vinita Jain 11:33 am Jun 11, 202611:33 am

What's the story

Renewing an expired driving license in India can be a hassle if you are not aware of the process. However, knowing the right steps and documents required can make the task easier. The article provides a detailed guide on how to renew your driving license in India, including the necessary documents, fees, and online and offline procedures. This way, you can avoid unnecessary delays and ensure your driving privileges remain intact.