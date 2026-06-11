How to renew your driving license in India
What's the story
Renewing an expired driving license in India can be a hassle if you are not aware of the process. However, knowing the right steps and documents required can make the task easier. The article provides a detailed guide on how to renew your driving license in India, including the necessary documents, fees, and online and offline procedures. This way, you can avoid unnecessary delays and ensure your driving privileges remain intact.
Document checklist
Required documents for renewal
To renew your driving license in India, you will need some essential documents. These include an application form (Form 9), an expired or expiring license, an Aadhaar card or any other identity proof, address proof documents, like utility bills, and passport-sized photographs. Having these documents ready will make the process smoother.
Digital steps
Online renewal process explained
The online renewal of a driving license in India is a convenient option for many. Start by visiting the official Parivahan Sewa website. Register yourself if you have not already. Log in, and select Driving License Services from the menu. Choose Renewal of Driving License, and fill out Form 9 online. Upload scanned copies of required documents, and pay the fee electronically using net banking or credit/debit cards.
Physical process
Offline renewal procedure details
For those who prefer offline methods, visit your nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO) with all required documents and duly filled Form 9. Submit these at the counter, where staff will verify them before processing your application further. Pay applicable fees through cash or demand draft, as per RTO guidelines.
Fee breakdown
Understanding renewal fees
The cost of renewing a driving license in India varies according to state regulations but is generally between ₹200 and ₹500. This fee may include additional charges for smart card licenses or late renewal penalties if your license has expired for over five years. It is best to check with your local RTO for exact amounts.
Helpful hints
Tips for a hassle-free renewal experience
To ensure a smooth renewal process, start the application well before your license expires. This gives you time to gather all necessary documents and resolve any issues that may arise. If you are renewing online, make sure you have a reliable internet connection, and keep digital copies of all documents handy. For offline renewals, visit the RTO early in the day to avoid long queues.