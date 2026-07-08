Decide whether you want to update your driving licence online or offline

How to change details on your driving licence

By Vinita Jain 10:13 am Jul 08, 202610:13 am

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Updating your Indian driving license is an important task to ensure all your information is up to date. Whether you've changed your address or need to renew it, knowing the procedure can save you a lot of time and effort. Here are some practical steps to help you update your driving license with ease. By following these steps, you can ensure that your license remains valid and reflects accurate information.