How to update your mobile number linked to Aadhaar
What's the story
Updating your mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card can be a hassle-free task, provided you know the right steps. In the digital age, UIDAI has made it easier to update details online, saving you time and effort. Here is a guide to help you update your mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card without any hassle.
Online portal
Use the UIDAI website for updates
The UIDAI website is an official portal where you can update your Aadhaar details, including your mobile number.
Just visit uidai.gov.in and click on Update Aadhaar Details.
You will have to enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to access the update form.
This method is convenient and saves you from visiting an Aadhaar center physically.
Physical update
Visit an Aadhaar enrollment center
If you prefer offline methods or face issues with online updates, visiting an Aadhaar enrollment center is another option.
Carry necessary documents, like identity proof and your existing mobile number details.
Fill out the update form available at the center, and submit it along with required documents.
This method ensures that all changes are processed directly by authorized personnel.
Mobile application
Use the myAadhaar app for updates
The myAadhaar app also allows users to update their mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar cards.
Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, log in using your Aadhaar credentials, and navigate to the Update Profile section.
Follow the prompts to update your mobile number securely through this app.
Confirmation process
Verify updated details promptly
Once you have submitted an update request, it is important to verify that the changes have been successfully processed.
You can do this by checking your Aadhaar details through the UIDAI website or the myAadhaar app after a few days of submitting your request.
This step ensures that there are no discrepancies in your contact information linked with official records, which could affect services requiring authentication via OTPs sent on registered numbers.