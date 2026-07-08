A copy of your original marriage certificate is essential when applying for a name change

How to change your name on a marriage certificate

By Vinita Jain 10:09 am Jul 08, 202610:09 am

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Changing your name on a marriage certificate can be a straightforward process if you have the right documents in place. Whether you are newly married or have been for years, updating your name officially is important for legal and personal reasons. Here are the essential documents required to change your name on marriage certificates, making the process smoother and hassle-free.