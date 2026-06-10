How world leaders reacted as Modi becomes India's longest-serving PM 

Record

PM Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014

PM Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014, after a landslide victory in the general elections. He was re-elected in 2019 and his third consecutive term began on June 9, 2024. Nehru served from May 13, 1952, to May 27, 1964. Indira Gandhi served a total of about 14 years as prime minister between 1966 and 1984 but her tenure was interrupted when she was voted out in the 1977 general elections, held after the lifting of the Emergency.