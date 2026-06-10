How world leaders reacted as Modi becomes India's longest-serving PM
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become India's longest-serving elected prime minister, a milestone that has been celebrated by world leaders. In a message posted on X, he said public service is the greatest measure of good governance and that "it is only the individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication, and a sense of duty who earns the trust of the people." "A king with a humble soul indeed attains the highest glory," he wrote.
Global impact
Dissanayake thanks India for steadfast friendship and support
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was among the first to congratulate him. Dissanayake said PM Modi's vision of an economically dynamic India has inspired many, including in Sri Lanka. He thanked India for its steadfast friendship and support during challenging times, adding that the milestone is a reflection of the trust placed in him by Indians. Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated PM Modi, saying, "The Maldives look forward to further strengthening cooperation with India."
Leadership praise
PNG PM lauds India's success in lifting people from poverty
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape also congratulated PM Modi, calling him "a role model and an example of leadership." He praised India's success in lifting over 200 million people out of poverty and expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral ties with India. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar lauded India's emergence as a leading voice on global matters under PM Modi's leadership.
Diplomatic recognition
Uruguay envoy praises India's transformation under PM Modi's leadership
Uruguay Ambassador Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla also lauded PM Modi for his dedication to the well-being of Indians. He praised India's transformation under PM Modi's leadership and his goal of making India a developed country by 2047. US envoy to India Sergio Gor also extended his congratulations, describing the milestone as a "powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership!
Twitter Post
BJP leaders offer prayers to mark milestone
#WATCH | Delhi | BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj, offers prayers at Jhandewalan Mandir to mark PM Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/VhFJ1Bee25— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026
PMs
He surpasses previous record set by Nehru
On June 10, Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister, with 4,399 days in office. He beat the previous record of 4,398 days set by Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister. To celebrate this historic milestone on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders performed "havan" and offered prayers at various temples and residences in Delhi and other states. Later, a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting will be held in Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate PM Modi's achievement.
Record
PM Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014
PM Modi assumed office on May 26, 2014, after a landslide victory in the general elections. He was re-elected in 2019 and his third consecutive term began on June 9, 2024. Nehru served from May 13, 1952, to May 27, 1964. Indira Gandhi served a total of about 14 years as prime minister between 1966 and 1984 but her tenure was interrupted when she was voted out in the 1977 general elections, held after the lifting of the Emergency.