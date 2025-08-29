Howrah: Severed body parts found on tracks, probe underway India Aug 29, 2025

Late last night near Howrah Station, body parts were discovered along the tracks between Dasnagar and Tikiapara.

It's believed someone was struck by a train at the Natbar Paul Road crossing around midnight.

Reports stated that legs and heads were left unattended for quite some time as both local police and railway police took a while to show up.