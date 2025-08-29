Next Article
Howrah: Severed body parts found on tracks, probe underway
Late last night near Howrah Station, body parts were discovered along the tracks between Dasnagar and Tikiapara.
It's believed someone was struck by a train at the Natbar Paul Road crossing around midnight.
Reports stated that legs and heads were left unattended for quite some time as both local police and railway police took a while to show up.
GRP collected the remains
The Santragachi GRP eventually collected the remains after 3am but not before confusion over which police team was responsible slowed things down.