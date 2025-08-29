Next Article
Mizoram passes anti-begging law ahead of new railway line launch
Just before the big launch of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, Mizoram's Assembly has passed the Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025.
The new 51km rail link—set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on September 13—connects Bairabi (near Assam) to Sairang, close to Aizawl.
Lawmakers say they're worried trains could bring more beggars from outside the state.
New law combines prohibition with structured social support
This isn't just about banning begging. The law sets up relief centers for temporary shelter and aims to return people to their homes or provide support within a day, working with NGOs and churches for real rehabilitation.
Mizoram has introduced a law that combines prohibition and structured social support—a move meant to protect local communities as new connections open up.