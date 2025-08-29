Mizoram passes anti-begging law ahead of new railway line launch India Aug 29, 2025

Just before the big launch of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, Mizoram's Assembly has passed the Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025.

The new 51km rail link—set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on September 13—connects Bairabi (near Assam) to Sairang, close to Aizawl.

Lawmakers say they're worried trains could bring more beggars from outside the state.