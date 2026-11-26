Members of various people's organizations staged a protest in Hubballi on Thursday, urging authorities to take legal steps against author Ravi Hanj for his alleged negative comments about 12th-century reformer Basavanna in his book.

The protest kicked off with a tribute to B.R. Ambedkar on Constitution Day and saw people marching, reading the preamble, and burning effigies of Hanj, journalist and Vishwavani editor Vishweshwar Bhat, and seer of Kanheri Mutt Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami.