Hubballi protest demands legal action against Ravi Hanj over Basavanna
Members of various people's organizations staged a protest in Hubballi on Thursday, urging authorities to take legal steps against author Ravi Hanj for his alleged negative comments about 12th-century reformer Basavanna in his book.
The protest kicked off with a tribute to B.R. Ambedkar on Constitution Day and saw people marching, reading the preamble, and burning effigies of Hanj, journalist and Vishwavani editor Vishweshwar Bhat, and seer of Kanheri Mutt Adrushya Kadasiddeshwar Swami.
Memo seeks prosecution of Ravi Hanj
Led by religious leaders and activists, the group handed a memo to the chief minister demanding prosecution of Hanj under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, plus action against Bhat and Swami for their roles.
They also want restrictions upon his entry to Karnataka and are pushing for a special investigation team under the supervision of a retired high court judge.
Several Dalit groups and political parties are backing these demands.