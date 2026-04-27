Huge fire near Hapur bus stand destroys about 70 huts
India
A huge fire broke out near the Hapur bus stand in Uttar Pradesh early Monday, burning down about 70 huts and spreading quickly to nearby warehouses and a factory.
The flames started around 8:30am fueled by plastic and scrap materials, leaving many families suddenly without homes.
No injuries, losses exceed ₹1cr
Firefighters and police rushed in with eight fire trucks to tackle the blaze, which took time to control due to all the flammable stuff around.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but property losses are estimated at over ₹1 crore: one warehouse owner shared that over 1,000 bales of goods were lost.
An investigation is now underway to figure out what sparked the fire.