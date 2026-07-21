Humidity blamed for frequent Noida and Ghaziabad blackouts near 39°C
If you're in Noida or Ghaziabad, you've probably noticed the lights going out a lot lately, even as temperatures hover around 39 degrees Celsius.
Outages on Monday lasted anywhere from half an hour to over three hours, and some neighborhoods have even faced 11-hour blackouts recently.
Power officials say the main culprit is all this humidity, which has made outages more frequent and unpredictable.
Moisture weakens cable and transformer insulation
High humidity is messing with underground cables and transformers: moisture weakens their insulation, leading to short circuits that trip circuit breakers.
Repairs take longer because equipment needs time to dry out before power can safely come back on.
Teams are working nonstop, but monsoon rains keep causing new issues. Areas like Noida's Sectors 19, 56, 63, and 105 plus Ghaziabad's Indirapuram and Vasundhara are especially hit.
Residents are frustrated about damaged appliances and not getting updates from the electricity department: one local group even said they feel left in the dark about what's really going on.