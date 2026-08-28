Hundreds dead, over 1,400 missing in Nepal and China floods
India
Nepal and China are dealing with major fallout after glacier-triggered floods left hundreds dead and over 1,400 people missing.
Now, new risks are piling up as rising barrier lakes threaten more flooding, and a magnitude-5.0 earthquake in northern Tibet adds even more uncertainty.
Nepal river blocked, Tibet officials warn
In Nepal, debris has blocked a river, forming a lake that could burst and flood nearby areas, so locals and rescue teams have been told to move to safer ground.
Over in Tibet, Chinese officials warn that more rainfall might overflow another barrier lake soon, raising concerns about downstream flooding just as everyone's still reeling from the original disaster.