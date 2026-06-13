Hundreds rally under Roar4Rights at Jantar Mantar for dog protections

Supreme Court euthanasia ruling sparks protest

Protesters said moving dogs doesn't fix human-animal issues and can even make things worse. They highlighted that current animal welfare laws aren't really enforced and called for safer sterilization practices.

The protest was sparked by a recent Supreme Court decision allowing euthanasia of rabid or aggressive dogs and their removal from busy areas.

A street play at the event also pointed out how society often ignores cruelty toward animals, urging for more compassion and real solutions.