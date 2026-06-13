Hundreds rally under Roar4Rights at Jantar Mantar for dog protections
This week, Jantar Mantar saw hundreds of activists rally under the Roar4Rights banner, pushing back against directions on stray-dog management.
Their main asks? Stop the illegal relocation of community dogs, make animal protection laws stronger, and ensure police actually investigate animal cruelty cases.
Supreme Court euthanasia ruling sparks protest
Protesters said moving dogs doesn't fix human-animal issues and can even make things worse. They highlighted that current animal welfare laws aren't really enforced and called for safer sterilization practices.
The protest was sparked by a recent Supreme Court decision allowing euthanasia of rabid or aggressive dogs and their removal from busy areas.
A street play at the event also pointed out how society often ignores cruelty toward animals, urging for more compassion and real solutions.