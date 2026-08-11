Hunger strike in Koyambedu to scrap NEET enters 10th day
India
A hunger strike to end the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has reached its 10th day at Thiruvalluvar Illam in Koyambedu.
Protesters want the Tamil Nadu government to pass a bill that would let the state skip NEET, following the popular protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Advocate Puliyanthope Mohan among 4 fasting
Four people, including advocate Puliyanthope Mohan, are refusing food until NEET is scrapped and a state-level bill is passed.
Mohan highlighted their long fight since 2017, while S.A. Manirathnam, whose sister S. Anitha died by suicide, urged leaders to stand up to central policies.
Even after promises of support from School Education Minister Rajmohan four days ago, protesters say there's still no real progress.