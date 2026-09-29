Hunnu Air launches weekly direct flights between Delhi and Ulaanbaatar
India
Traveling between New Delhi and Ulaanbaatar just got way easier: direct flights are finally here, cutting the trip from 13-18 hours to around five hours.
Hunnu Air is running these weekly flights, with the first one already landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) early in the morning and heading back later that day.
Flights, visas boost India Mongolia ties
Besides saving a ton of travel time, these flights are set to boost tourism, medical visits, and business between India and Mongolia.
Both countries have made things even smoother by offering free visas and e-visas for each other's citizens.
This move is all about bringing the two nations closer: expect faster cargo movement, more trade, and stronger ties all around.