Husband hangs wife, video calls her parents to show act
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly hanged by her husband in Karnataka's Bagalkot district. The accused, Praveen Jigalur, suspected his wife Bhagyashree of having an extramarital affair. After the act, he recorded a video of her struggling for life and shared it with friends and family members. He also video-called her parents to witness their daughter's last moments.
Domestic dispute
Praveen assaulted Bhagyashree with log before hanging her
The initial investigation said Praveen allegedly assaulted Bhagyashree with a wooden log before hanging her with a green dupatta.
The couple's names, written on the bedroom wall during their wedding celebrations, were visible in the background of the video.
Per reports, Bhagyashree had left her matrimonial home two months ago due to frequent disputes and was living with her parents.
Legal proceedings
Accused arrested, investigation underway
However, Praveen had convinced Bhagyashree to return home with the promise of a peaceful life together. She was allegedly killed on the same day she returned.
The Bilagi police reached the crime scene after being informed about the incident and have launched an investigation.
The accused has been arrested and further inquiries are underway.