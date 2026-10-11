Hyderabad 5-year-old missing October 10 found dead in clubhouse cellar
India
A heartbreaking update from Hyderabad: a five-year-old girl who went missing from her apartment complex on October 10 was found dead early Sunday in the cellar of the clubhouse.
Her family searched the gated community villas and even received ransom calls demanding ₹20 lakh, but sadly, their search ended in tragedy.
Police teams search for missing watchman
Police are now looking for the apartment complex's watchman, who has disappeared since the incident.
Teams have been set up to find him, and a case has been registered at Bollarum police station as investigators work to bring justice for the young girl and her family.