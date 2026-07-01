Hyderabad airport to add arrival fees and cut departure fees

Airport fares unchanged, ₹13,975 cr expansion

Even with these changes, your total travel cost stays the same: ₹750 for domestic and ₹1,500 for international trips.

This update helps fund a massive ₹13,975 crore expansion that aims to boost the airport's capacity from 34 million to 47 million passengers per year by fiscal 2031.

Expect new terminals and runways soon, as Hyderabad gears up for even busier skies.