Hyderabad airport to add arrival fees and cut departure fees
India
Starting September 1, 2026, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will charge arrival fees for the first time.
Domestic flyers will see their departure fee drop from ₹750 to ₹580, but a new ₹170 fee is added when you land.
For international travelers, departure fees go down from ₹1,500 to ₹1,150 with a fresh ₹350 arrival fee.
Airport fares unchanged, ₹13,975 cr expansion
Even with these changes, your total travel cost stays the same: ₹750 for domestic and ₹1,500 for international trips.
This update helps fund a massive ₹13,975 crore expansion that aims to boost the airport's capacity from 34 million to 47 million passengers per year by fiscal 2031.
Expect new terminals and runways soon, as Hyderabad gears up for even busier skies.