Hyderabad: Armed robbers injure man, flee with ₹6 lakh cash

According to police reports, Quadri was approached by two unidentified men on an Activa scooter who snatched his cash bag. The robbers then opened fire, injuring Quadri in the leg. They fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. A Dial 100 call was made to report the incident, and BC-3 police personnel rushed to the spot soon after.

The injured Quadri was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is said to be stable. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the bank premises and surrounding areas is being examined as part of efforts to trace and identify the accused robbers. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.