Hyderabad auto driver Mohammed Mukarram killed after 10 rupees dispute
India
A Hyderabad auto driver, Mohammed Mukarram, lost his life after a fight broke out over just 10 rupees in change.
He had paid his fare with a 200-rupee note and asked for the balance, which led to an argument with Azeem, who says he's a news reporter.
Things escalated quickly and turned violent.
MLA Mohd Mubeen blames Azeem's group
Witnesses say Azeem called his friends, and together they attacked Mukarram in broad daylight.
Local MLA Mohd Mubeen visited the scene, blamed Azeem's group for the attack, and promised Mukarram's family they wouldn't be left alone.
"We will not rest until justice is served," he said, while urging everyone to stay calm and let the law handle things.