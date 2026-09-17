Hyderabad auto driver Mohd Hasmath Ali Khan killed confronting suspect
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad's Bagh-e-Jahara on Thursday, where 55-year-old auto driver Mohd Hasmath Ali Khan was killed after confronting a man accused of harassing his daughter.
The suspect, aged around 27, Habeeb Mohammad, allegedly stabbed Khan during the argument at their home.
Khan's son Omar hospitalized, CCTV review
Khan's son Omar tried to step in, but was seriously hurt and is now in the hospital.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage.