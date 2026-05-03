Hyderabad cab driver's printed note on passenger behavior goes viral
India
A Hyderabad cab driver's printed note about passenger behavior has gone viral, getting people talking on social media.
Shared by a techie on X, the list asks riders to use polite language and remember that the driver owns the car, not just drives it.
Driver's note bans 'bhaiya,' romance, speeding
The note lays out clear expectations: no calling the driver bhaiya, no asking for speeding, and definitely no romantic behavior: "NO ROMANCE. THIS IS A CAB, NOT YOUR PRIVATE PLACE OR OYO."
Online reactions are mixed; some wonder why bhaiya is an issue, while others say setting boundaries is totally fair.