Hyderabad CaratLane store heist takes 300-400 jewelry items worth ₹2cr
India
A major jewelry heist hit Hyderabad early Monday, as burglars broke into the CaratLane store in Medipally and grabbed 300 to 400 pieces of gold and diamond jewelry worth about ₹2 crore.
The stolen items, according to franchise owner K Subrahmanyam, included a mix of women's ornaments in different karats.
Medipally police set up special teams
The break-in was discovered around 7am by the building owner, who quickly alerted Subrahmanyam.
Medipally police are now on the hunt, reviewing CCTV footage and gathering clues to track down what suspects around seven persons may have been involved.
Special teams have been set up for the investigation.