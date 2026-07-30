Hyderabad Consumer Commission orders ₹35,000 payment by Southern Railway
Southern Railway has been ordered to pay ₹35,000 after a major train delay left a businessman stranded.
Ramakrishna T allegedly missed his business meeting and return flight because his train was diverted without any warning, causing a 16-hour delay.
The Hyderabad Consumer Commission stepped in and made the ruling on July 20, 2026.
Southern Railway admits no SMS alerts
Ramakrishna had booked a Premium Tatkal ticket for the Tamil Nadu Superfast Express to Delhi but only found out about the route change at Chennai station: No prior SMS alert was sent.
Southern Railway said the diversion happened due to signal upgrade work, but admitted alerts weren't sent to Chennai passengers.
The commission called this a service deficiency and awarded ₹25,000 as compensation plus ₹10,000 for costs; claims for lost business profits were dismissed due to lack of proof.