Hyderabad Consumer Commission orders ₹35,000 payment by Southern Railway

Ramakrishna had booked a Premium Tatkal ticket for the Tamil Nadu Superfast Express to Delhi but only found out about the route change at Chennai station: No prior SMS alert was sent.

Southern Railway said the diversion happened due to signal upgrade work, but admitted alerts weren't sent to Chennai passengers.

The commission called this a service deficiency and awarded ₹25,000 as compensation plus ₹10,000 for costs; claims for lost business profits were dismissed due to lack of proof.