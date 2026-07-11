Hyderabad couple Pabba Chandrasekhar and Pabba Swapna missing in Switzerland
India
A Hyderabad couple, Pabba Chandrasekhar and Pabba Swapna, disappeared while vacationing in Switzerland.
Their daughter, Shreya, filed a missing persons report after not hearing from them for over three weeks (their phones have been off since July 8).
Police probe 50L/cr chit fraud
Police are now investigating both their disappearance and claims that the couple defrauded investors of ₹50 crore through a long-running chit fund and finance business.
Upset investors have protested outside the couple's home, alleging their money was used for personal expenses.
Authorities may contact Swiss officials as they follow up on leads.