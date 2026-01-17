Hyderabad: Drunken argument turns deadly as man pushes brother off terrace
India
On Sankranti night in Hyderabad's Nacharam, a fight between two brothers over a glass of liquor ended in tragedy.
Leonard Lionel Sayers, 28, allegedly pushed his elder brother Stafford Rohan Sayers, 30, off their three-story building during a heated argument while drinking together.
What happened next?
Neighbors who saw the fall rushed to help and took Stafford to the hospital, but he sadly died on the way.
Police have arrested Leonard for murder and are investigating how things escalated so quickly between the siblings that night.