Next Article
Hyderabad: Eggs thrown at Durga idol immersion procession, no injuries
India
During Saturday night's Durga idol immersion in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, things got tense when eggs were reportedly thrown at a procession in Chaderghat, drawing a crowd of about 500 people.
Police stepped in quickly, calming the situation with no injuries or damage.
Durga idol catches fire
In Secunderabad's Warasiguda area, a 21-foot Durga idol caught fire after touching an overhead wire, but devotees and officials put out the flames fast.
The procession paused for a bit but continued safely afterward.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage from Chaderghat and have increased patrols along the immersion routes to keep everything peaceful as festivities go on.