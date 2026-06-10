Hyderabad evening downpour floods roads, metro crowded, 2 Cyberabad deaths India Jun 10, 2026

Hyderabad got drenched by heavy rain on Tuesday evening, just as everyone was heading home.

The downpour flooded busy areas like Gachibowli and Madhapur, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic at a standstill.

With cars stuck, several commuters used the metro, so many that a viral video showed lines snaking all the way to the elevators.