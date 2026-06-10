Hyderabad evening downpour floods roads, metro crowded, 2 Cyberabad deaths
India
Hyderabad got drenched by heavy rain on Tuesday evening, just as everyone was heading home.
The downpour flooded busy areas like Gachibowli and Madhapur, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic at a standstill.
With cars stuck, several commuters used the metro, so many that a viral video showed lines snaking all the way to the elevators.
Cyberabad traffic halted by rising water
Cyberabad saw some of the worst jams, with people were forced to stop their vehicles mid-route because of rising water.
Sadly, two people, a 30-year-old auto driver and a 15-year-old student, died in separate incidents after allegedly coming into contact with live electric wires.
City officials are still figuring out the full impact as commuters deal with ongoing delays.