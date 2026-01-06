Hyderabad: Four men arrested after toy gun jewelry heist India Jan 06, 2026

Four men tried to rob Balaji Jewellery Shop in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri area on January 2, using a toy gun to scare the owner.

Two of them pretended to be customers before their partners joined in, and things got tense when one attacker even used an ax.

The shop owner fought back and managed to recover most of the jewelry, though the gang ran off with some gold ornaments.