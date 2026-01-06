Hyderabad: Four men arrested after toy gun jewelry heist
Four men tried to rob Balaji Jewellery Shop in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri area on January 2, using a toy gun to scare the owner.
Two of them pretended to be customers before their partners joined in, and things got tense when one attacker even used an ax.
The shop owner fought back and managed to recover most of the jewelry, though the gang ran off with some gold ornaments.
Police crack down on repeat offenders
Malkajgiri police quickly formed special teams and tracked down the suspects using tech clues and eyewitness tips.
DCP Sridhar shared that these guys had been watching several jewelry shops before making their move—and they're no strangers to crime, with a history of robberies behind them.
Police have seized a car, bike, and the toy pistol as part of their ongoing investigation into the group's activities.