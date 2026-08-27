Hyderabad group of 31 pilgrims safe after Tibet flash flood
A group of 31 Hyderabad pilgrims, including ex-DRDO chief Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, is safe after a sudden flash flood hit near the Nepal-Tibet border.
The disaster struck just after they crossed into Tibet on Wednesday morning, but everyone made it to Saga, Tibet, without harm.
Since the Nepal route is blocked by flood damage, they're planning their return to Hyderabad through China.
Video reassures families 'Kailash Parikrama' completed
One pilgrim shared a video reassuring families that everyone is OK and they've finished their Kailash Parikrama.
Staff members Lobsang and Nepali staff manager Rajender are supporting them as they wait for updates on how to get home.
While many travelers are still stranded in the area, efforts are continuing to trace pilgrims and restore communication and transport links.