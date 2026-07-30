Hyderabad IPS trainee arrested on rape and attempted murder charges
India
A trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer at Hyderabad's top police academy was arrested after a fellow probationer accused him of sexual harassment.
Things got more serious when police added charges of rape and attempted murder, backed by medical evidence showing strangulation marks and injuries.
The officer is now in 14-day judicial custody.
Police academy complaint handling questioned
The two first connected on Instagram in 2025, but their relationship reportedly soured during training.
The survivor has accused him of assault, stalking, manipulation, property damage, and even threats with weapons.
This case has sparked tough questions about how India's police academies handle complaints and protect trainees.