Hyderabad IPS trainee jailed 14 days accused of sexual harassment
A young Indian Police Service trainee, M Uday Krishna Reddy, has been sent to jail for 14 days in Hyderabad after being accused of sexually harassing a fellow trainee.
He was arrested on July 29 and will stay in custody until August 11.
He had a medical checkup before heading to court, and after the court order, he was moved to Chanchalguda Central Jail.
Medical report corroborates officer's harassment claim
The case started when a woman officer reported harassment during her training at the police academy.
Police have reconstructed the crime scene at Reddy's house and recorded her statement. Medical report backed up her claims, showing injuries like neck marks and bruises.
The investigation is ongoing, led by the Women's Safety Wing under Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Lavanya Nayak Jadhav.