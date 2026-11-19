Hyderabad man stabbed and neck slashed after phone theft attempt
A 57-year-old man in Hyderabad was attacked on Wednesday evening after he gave a lift to a stranger who tried to steal his phone.
When the man fought back, the attacker stabbed him and slashed his neck before running away.
Despite being badly hurt, the victim managed to get home and alert his family.
Family demands police arrest suspect
The victim's family rushed him to the hospital and described the attacker as an unknown man in his late 20s.
They are urging police to catch the culprit quickly and want more patrols in their area, saying these violent incidents are becoming too common.
As Syed Mohammed, the victim's nephew, put it: "He stopped only out of sympathy because the man had asked for a lift. He never imagined that someone would stab him over an ordinary mobile phone."