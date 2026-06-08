Hyderabad-Mumbai bullet train DPR finalized Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: 3-hour trip
Big news for anyone tired of long train rides: India's Hyderabad-Mumbai bullet train just got its Detailed Project Report finalized.
Announced by Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, this high-speed rail will shrink the travel time between Hyderabad and Mumbai from up to 15 hours to about 3 hours.
Hyderabad-Mumbai project estimated at 2L/cr
The project is set to cost ₹2 lakh crore, with work may begin in 2027-28 subject to approvals and finance arrangements.
The route will feature 12 stations across Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra (including stops at Kokapet, Shamshabad Airport, Pune, and Navi Mumbai).
Expect some serious engineering too: a 4.6-kilometer tunnel near Vikarabad and underground tracks through busy parts of Mumbai.
The bullet train aims to link major tech, industrial, and financial hubs across the region.