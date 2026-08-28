Hyderabad pilgrims including Mallinath Kolkundi and Sangamesh escape Nepal-Tibet floods
25 pilgrims from Hyderabad, including Mallinath Kolkundi and his son-in-law Sangamesh, had a lucky escape when flash floods hit near the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday morning.
Their bus was just 200 meters from the disaster zone but made it to higher ground in time after a loud noise.
Busses swept away, officials seek contact
Two busses ahead of them were swept away, and key spots like their old lodging and an immigration office got destroyed.
Kolkundi and Sangamesh are now safe in a safer area, waiting for roads to clear.
Karnataka's Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar checked in with Mallinath over video call, offering support and asking them not to travel yet.
Meanwhile, officials are continuing efforts to establish contact with other tourists from the State whose roads leading toward India are severely affected.