Hyderabad pilgrims including Mallinath Kolkundi and Sangamesh escape Nepal-Tibet floods

Two busses ahead of them were swept away, and key spots like their old lodging and an immigration office got destroyed.

Kolkundi and Sangamesh are now safe in a safer area, waiting for roads to clear.

Karnataka's Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar checked in with Mallinath over video call, offering support and asking them not to travel yet.

Meanwhile, officials are continuing efforts to establish contact with other tourists from the State whose roads leading toward India are severely affected.