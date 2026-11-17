Hyderabad police arrest doctor and others in alleged Grindr robberies
Hyderabad police have busted a group (including a doctor) who allegedly used Grindr to target and rob men.
The gang connected with victims through the app, gained their trust via chats and video calls, then visited their homes under false pretenses.
Once inside, they reportedly spiked drinks to steal valuables like gold jewelry.
In some cases, they even blackmailed victims with secretly recorded videos.
Hyderabad: Five arrested, 35 tolas recovered
After several complaints, police launched a coordinated investigation and arrested five suspects (one is still at large), recovering approximately 35 tolas (408gm) of stolen gold.
Officers are now digging through digital evidence to find more victims.
Authorities are urging everyone to be careful when meeting people online; if something feels off, keep records and report it right away.