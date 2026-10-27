Hyderabad police file case after Kanchanbagh woman alleges prolonged assault
India
Hyderabad police have filed a case against an 18-year-old woman's husband and his three friends after she alleged they kept her locked in their Kanchanbagh home and assaulted her over several months.
The situation came to light when the homeowner found her locked inside on October 23 and helped her get out.
Woman reported to police, investigation underway
After being freed, the woman reached out to a relative for support and reported the incident to police.
None of the accused had any criminal record before this.
Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.