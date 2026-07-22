Hyderabad police name Google's India head co-accused in fraud probe
India
Hyderabad police have named Google's India head as a co-accused in three cyber fraud cases linked to fake investment apps on the Play Store.
These apps promised big returns but left users with major losses, prompting police to file cases under the IT Act and start a deeper investigation into how these apps slipped through.
Victims report nearly 49L losses
Victims say they lost nearly ₹49 lakh to these scammy trading apps, with one 69-year-old losing over ₹24 lakh and others hit hard too.
They're calling out Google for not catching these fake apps sooner, arguing that better content review could have prevented the scams.
Police might also ask Google to take down the flagged platforms as part of their ongoing probe.