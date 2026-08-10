Hyderabad Police warn women of AI boyfriend rental scam online
India
Hyderabad Police are cautioning women and young girls about a fast-spreading online scam where fake "boyfriends for rent" ads pop up on Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram.
Scammers use AI-generated or stolen photos of attractive men to offer paid dates like coffee outings or shopping trips, but it's all a front.
VC Sajjanar urges no advance payments
Victims are asked to pay upfront through QR codes or digital wallets, but once the money is sent, the scammers disappear.
Commissioner VC Sajjanar urges everyone to avoid sharing personal information with strangers online and not to send advance payments.
If you get targeted, report it right away through the cybercrime helpline, 1930, or the national portal; quick action can help stop these scams from spreading.