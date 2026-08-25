Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to charge UDF on arrivals
Starting September 1, 2026, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will begin charging a user development fee (UDF) for people arriving: ₹220 for domestic and ₹440 for international travelers.
This is the first time arrivals will pay this fee, which AERA says helps split infrastructure costs more fairly between those flying in and out.
Hyderabad departing passengers will pay less
If you're departing from Hyderabad, your UDF actually drops: it's now ₹515 (down from ₹750) for domestic flights and ₹1,030 (down from ₹1,500) for international ones.
Bigger fees tied to new projects like the Northern Runway will only kick in after they're finished on 30 September 2029.
With passenger numbers hitting a record 30.5 million in FY26, these changes are all about handling the airport's rapid growth without making anyone pay extra before upgrades are ready.