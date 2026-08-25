Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to charge UDF on arrivals

If you're departing from Hyderabad, your UDF actually drops: it's now ₹515 (down from ₹750) for domestic flights and ₹1,030 (down from ₹1,500) for international ones.

Bigger fees tied to new projects like the Northern Runway will only kick in after they're finished on 30 September 2029.

With passenger numbers hitting a record 30.5 million in FY26, these changes are all about handling the airport's rapid growth without making anyone pay extra before upgrades are ready.