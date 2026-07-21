Hyderabad rally backs Sonam Wangchuk over alleged police violence
On Tuesday, students, activists, and locals gathered at Hyderabad's Press Club to show support for Sonam Wangchuk and protest the alleged police violence during Delhi's July 20 demonstrations.
Chants of Inquilab Zindabad and "We want justice" echoed as people voiced frustration over the treatment of those demanding education reforms.
Protesters demand NEET probe
Speakers described the police response as a violation of peaceful protest rights.
Mohammed Junaid, who traveled from Hyderabad to Delhi, shared that protesters faced verbal abuse, physical assault, and even lathi charges on young women, leaving several injured.
The movement also spread across Hyderabad with marches and cultural events demanding investigations into police actions, a probe into the NEET paper leak, and the education minister's resignation.