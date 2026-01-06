Hyderabad retiree loses ₹7.12cr in digital arrest scam

How the scam unfolded and what's happening now

Using video calls and the Signal app, the fraudsters isolated him from his family and pressured him into transferring money—starting with ₹19.8 lakh—to various bank accounts for so-called "verification."

He even had to break his mutual funds and fixed deposits to pay up.

When they demanded more money in December, he finally reported it to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

Police are now investigating, tracing some of the accounts involved, and the case has prompted renewed warnings about such scams.