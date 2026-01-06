Video: Rajasthan thief gets stuck in kitchen vent during robbery

A theft did was foiled after the thief got stuck in the exhaust vent of the house he was trying to enter in Kota district of Rajasthan. Later, owner alerted cops who arrived and rescued him. pic.twitter.com/SQnpIrXP3s

The couple raised an alarm on seeing the thief, which attracted neighbors to the scene. One of the thief's accomplices fled on hearing the commotion, leaving his partner behind. "After being caught, the accused threatened the homeowners and neighbors, claiming that several of his accomplices were nearby. Despite the threats, the residents did not release him and immediately informed the police," an officer said.

Police rescue and arrest thief, investigation underway

A team from Borkheda police station reached the spot after being informed about the incident. They rescued the thief from the exhaust fan after a lot of effort and arrested him. The car used by this thief was also seized. India Today sources said it had a police sticker on it, which was likely used to avoid suspicion. An investigation is currently underway to trace his accomplice who escaped.