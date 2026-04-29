Hyderabad runner Divya filmed man masturbating and filed FIR India Apr 29, 2026

During her early run on April 26, Divya saw a man openly masturbating on the busy Kokapet Narsingi cycle track in Hyderabad, an area frequented by runners, cyclists, and even children.

She quickly recorded a video as evidence and filed a first information report, or FIR, with the police, describing the man's appearance and what happened.