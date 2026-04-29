Hyderabad runner Divya filmed man masturbating and filed FIR
India
During her early run on April 26, Divya saw a man openly masturbating on the busy Kokapet Narsingi cycle track in Hyderabad, an area frequented by runners, cyclists, and even children.
She quickly recorded a video as evidence and filed a first information report, or FIR, with the police, describing the man's appearance and what happened.
Divya stunned, police registered complaint
Divya shared that she was stunned at first. Police registered her complaint.