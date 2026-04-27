Hyderabad runner films man allegedly masturbating on crowded cycling track
India
A Hyderabad woman's morning run took a disturbing turn when she spotted a man allegedly masturbating on a crowded cycling track.
She recorded the incident and shared it on Instagram (@onseventhsky), and also mentioned that she usually comes after sunrise and feels unsafe.
The video quickly went viral and got people talking.
Video prompts police and safety calls
The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with many calling for police action and better safety measures for women in public areas.
The conversation highlights how common and exhausting it is for women to deal with harassment during everyday activities, pushing for real change so everyone can feel safe outside.